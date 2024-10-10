Team Hubes Wins Dance Competition

The winners in a group photograph

Last Saturday, October 5 saw the inaugural edition of the Ghana DanceSport League, with Team Hubes Dance Crew winning the number 1 spot, over United Kings Academy, 4Bent Dance Crew, Asa Academy, Flames Dance Company, and BAS Academy.

This came off at the Street Dance Fiesta of the 10thGhana Dance Festival held at the Alliance Française.

The DanceSport League had presentation style format, where dance crews were required to perform to their own routines for all rounds.

The first stage saw all six dance crews perform their routines, and the top four, based on creativity, team work, execution, and showmanship, moved on to the second stage.

The top four balloted to determine who they were going against in their respective fixtures. Team Hubes went against 4Bent Dance Crew, beating them to qualify for the finals, while United Dance Academy went against Asa Dance Crew, beating them to qualify for the finals.

To determine the third place, a fixture between 4Bent Dance Crew and Asa Dance Academy was held, where 4Bent clinched the third place with a no-show from Asa Academy.

The final showdown saw Team Hubes and United Kings Academy in a fixture, where Team Hubes emerged the winner of the league, to the delight of judges and the cheering audience.

Team Hubes, representing KorleGonno in Accra, won GH¢4,000 for first place. United Kings Academy, hailing from Abesim in Sunyani, won GH¢2,000 for second place. 4Bent Dance Crew, representing Dansoman in Accra, won GH¢1,000 for third place. All top three clubs were given medals for participation.

According to Robert Klah, founder of the Ghana DanceSport League, “Dance is a sport. When dance made its way to the Olympics, this truth was further amplified.

“On the back of dance being a sport, DanceSport Ghana has been founded to promote dance as a sport, and we are happy to inaugurate the Ghana DanceSport League (Professional).

“Our next line of action is the inauguration of the Ghana DanceSport School League, which will cater to the amateur dance community.

“We already have affiliations with international dancesport organisations and we are looking forward to creating avenues for our dance athletes to participate in such events.

“To this end, we are looking forward to having dancesport conversations making its way to regular sport programmes, because we are here to stay.”

