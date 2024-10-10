We’ll Partner The Church For Development – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed his commitment to classifying the church and all faith-based organisations as key partners in national development.

He made this known during a courtesy call on the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwesi Gyamfi.

The visit, which took place ahead of his campaign in the Bono Region yesterday, highlighted the Vice President’s desire to strengthen ties between the government and faith-based organisations.

He expressed his appreciation for the church’s role in shaping society and sought the prayers and spiritual blessings of the Bishop to guide his efforts.

“My Lord Bishop, as I have been indicating throughout my tours and also outlined in our manifesto, I am of the firm conviction that it is time for us to see the church and, in fact, all faith-based organisations as development partners,” he indicated.

The Vice President continued that “our churches have built more schools and perhaps hospitals plus others than even our international development partners. For you in the Catholic Church and even Bono Region here, you have produced the best senior high school in West Africa, that is St. James Seminary. Unfortunately, however, while international development partners benefit from all forms of tax incentives when they import materials for such good causes, the church that does even more do not get such opportunities. My government, by the grace of God, will ensure that whatever benefits the international development partners get, the church will also get same, and even more. ”

Dr. Bawumia emphasised his commitment to tackling illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which has become a major environmental concern in the country.

He assured the Bishop that his government, if elected, will prioritise the protection of the country’s natural resources while working hand-in-hand with religious institutions to foster environmental stewardship.

He reiterated the importance of cooperation between the church and the government in addressing this pressing issue.

The Vice President further outlined his vision for an open-door government, promising that all faith-based organisations would have equal and unrestricted access to his office and administration.

He underscored that religious groups, including the Catholic Church, will be valued as essential partners in decision-making and the execution of development initiatives. Dr. Bawumia expressed his desire to collaborate closely with the church in promoting peace, education, and community development.

In response, the Catholic Bishop expressed his gratitude for the Vice President’s visit, noting that it was the first time a sitting vice president had called on him.

He lauded Dr. Bawumia’s efforts to build stronger ties with religious organisations, and reaffirmed the church’s commitment to working with the government to ensure inclusive development.

The Bishop stressed that the church remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that uplift communities and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Also in attendance was Very Rev. Father Thomas Oppong Febiri – Vicar General of Catholic Diocese of Sunyani.