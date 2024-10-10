Bank Donates Incubators To GMA

A scene during the presentation

Stanbic Bank has donated three (3) infant incubators and three (3) phototherapy machines to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The medical equipment, valued at GH¢500,000, were officially handed over to GMA executives at a presentation ceremony held at the GMA Secretariat, located within the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Ben Mensah, Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, highlighted the bank’s motivation behind the donation. “Today is a proud moment for Stanbic Bank. This donation goes beyond providing equipment; it’s about giving hope to families. Many great minds in history, like Albert Einstein, were born prematurely, and we want to ensure that babies born pre-term today have a chance to survive and thrive. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility extends far beyond financial inclusion to include health, education, and community development.”

He also expressed gratitude to the GMA for their dedication to improving healthcare in Ghana, particularly neonatal care.

In response, Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed deep appreciation for the donation. He emphasised the critical need for such equipment in neonatal wards, saying, “As someone who works closely with children, I see firsthand the dire need for incubators. Too often, we have to refer cases to other hospitals due to equipment shortages. Unfortunately, these referrals can sometimes be too far for families to pursue, resulting in tragic outcomes. This gesture from Stanbic Bank is a lifeline for infants and a tremendous boost for our medical community.”

Richard Asare, Head of Public Sector Banking at Stanbic Bank, reiterated the bank’s ongoing support for vital sectors like healthcare. “This donation is part of our broader commitment to alleviating suffering in society. We deeply respect the invaluable work of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to saving others, and we are proud to play a role in supporting their efforts.”

This donation to the GMA is part of Stanbic Bank’s broader commitment to enhancing community well-being. In the first half of 2024 alone, the bank invested over one million cedis in various health and wellness initiatives across Ghana. These initiatives include supporting national health campaigns aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases and improving maternal healthcare.

Several senior GMA executives, including Vice President Prof. Ernest Yorke and General Secretary Dr. (Dent) Richard Selormey, were present at the event.