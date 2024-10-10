‘Galamsey Affecting SDGs Gains’

Dr. Donald Agumenu

Founder of Water for Rural Africa, Dr. Donald Agumenu, has called for a drastic cessation of illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey’, as these activities affect not only the vegetation and water bodies but also other aspects of the economy, affecting the country’s willingness to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, he mentioned that, looking at the current pollution of river bodies caused by galamsey activities, “You realise that all the 17 SDGs need water sustainability and water security, and this cuts across all the spectrum. There is no way you can achieve food security without water.”

He said there is no way one can reduce poverty (SDG 2) without water or talk about universal health (SDG 3), education (SDG 4), and industrialisation (SDG 9) without water.

“Even when you look at the climate, you will still come to realise that water and sanitation form a critical part in achieving if not all the goals, almost all, so we need to look at that,” he added.

He said there is a need for conscious efforts, the political, social, and human-centered will to achieve and realise the goals, “If you look at the global space, there are a lot of conventions on water security, it is only political will that will see to the actualisation of the conventions. Galamsey alone can draw us back to achieving the goals because it goes far to affecting the entire ecosystem, and this is a national security issue.”

Dr. Agumenu argued that tackling the root causes like unemployment and poverty is essential to reducing illegal mining activities, stressing that public awareness campaign on the impacts of illegal mining activities can reduce the activities.

While government has deployed its machinery to fight illegal mining activities in the country, President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Dr. Anthony Arko-Adjei, has also expressed the Institution’s preparedness to support the government in tackling the illegal mining menace in the country.

According to him, there is a need for collective action by all stakeholders to address the illegal mining menace head-on.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke