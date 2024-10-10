Veep Inspects Accra STEM Project

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday inspected ongoing works at the Accra STEM Academy.

The project, expected to be operationalised next month, is currently 85 per cent complete.

Upon completion, the school is expected to admit pupils from Kindergarten to Senior High School, the first of its kind in the country.

This forms part of the efforts of the Akufo-Addo government’s transformation of public schools in Ghana.

Accompanying the Vice President for the inspection were the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West, Madam Lydia Alhassan and the Director General for the Ghana TVET Service, Mr. David Prah.

The Managing Director for Jamic Construction Works, Mr. James Manu Donkor, told Dr. Bawumia and his entourage that the construction of the auditorium, library and canteen have all been completed.

Finishing Touches

He explained that the only works ongoing now was the tiling of the floors and the fixing of sliding windows, curtain walls as well as the completion of the Science laboratories and the installation of an elevator.

The Managing Director assured the Vice President that he would continue to work very hard so he could complete the project on schedule by November.

Dr. Bawumia, after the inspection, expressed his satisfaction with the state of the construction and urged the contractor to ensure that he completes the project on schedule.

He also announced that the government would continue to support all stakeholders in the nation to ensure the smooth development of the various facets of the economy.

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, indicated that the government is doing everything possible to train 21st-century graduates who can compete with their peers around the globe.

He stated that efforts were being made to provide all the needed resources to promote effective teaching and learning in all schools across the country.