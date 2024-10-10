KAIPTC Leads Media-Security Talks For Peaceful Elections

Dignitaries at the multi-stakeholder dialogue

The Kofi Annan International peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in partnership with Kingdom Concepts Consult has held a multi-stakeholder dialogue on media and security to enhance media-security collaboration for peaceful elections.

The event, which took place at the premises of KAIPTC, sought to ensure journalistic safety, promote collaborative report, address conflicting interest, and foster public education as well as preventing hate speech and violence to promote free, fair and peaceful electoral processes.

The theme, “Safeguarding Peace Before, During And After Elections 2024; Role Of The Media And Security Actors” encompassed a comprehensive approach to safeguarding peace throughout the electoral processes, emphasising the critical roles of the media and security actors.

Commandant, KAIPTC, Major General Richard Addo Gyane in his remarks, quoted the Late Kofi Annan as saying “elections are at the heart of democracy and conducted with integrity, they allow citizens to have a voice in how and by whom they are governed”.

According to him, it is a fact that elections have become an important part of the democracy and while human beings need security and livelihood, they also need freedom, dignity and justice, “so it is our duty to protect the integrity of our democracy”.

He explained that, election-related conflicts in Africa have become almost unavoidable due to several factors including manipulation of election figures, silencing of opinion leaders and religious elitists, failure of civilian government to effectively address security and development challenges as well as misconduct during elections by certain elements of the community.

“These issues have led to increased tensions and conflicts surrounding elections in Africa, hence, addressing these challenges is crucial to ensuring peaceful and democratic electoral processes,” he said.

He stated that, Ghana has been regarded as a thriving democracy after successfully organising several presidential and parliamentary elections over the past years without any related-conflict issues.

Director of Kingdom Concepts Consult, Princess Sekyere Bih, said the media is an influential tool of communication in peace and conflict situations and can be used to initiate, heighten and resolve conflict and to promote peace.

She added that, the two-edge role of the media, which is the ability to inflame violence or the ability to promote peace, cannot be overemphasised.

“Africa, a continent which has been the battlefield of several intra and inter-state conflicts since post-colonial era to present, has witnessed the true potential of the media in promoting violence as compared to peace,” she stressed.

According to her, the control of information flow, can lead to disagreements over what should be disclosed to the public, therefore, “while security actors need to maintain order, protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the voting process, the media on the other hand should be concerned about documenting and reporting on the electoral proceedings”.

She emphasised that, maintaining a delicate balance between security actors and the media is crucial during elections to ensure the democratic process unfolds smoothly.

“By striking the right balance, elections can proceed securely, freely and transparently,” she mentioned.

She urged the security actors to work together with the media to ensure a safe, free, fair, transparency, and secured elections on December 7.

