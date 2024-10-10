PSGH Calls For Strengthened Surveillance • As GHS Confirms 2 Mpox Cases

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called on the government to leverage the presence of pharmacies in communities across the country to increase its surveillance for Monkeypox (Mpox).

According to the group, due to the presence of pharmacists in many places, their proximity to people and the expertise of pharmacists, community pharmacists may be leveraged strategically to reach more people.

“We, therefore, urge the government to take advantage of this in surveillance activities, public awareness and education campaigns, and vaccinations regarding mpox,” the group said in a statement signed by PSGH President, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two cases of Mpox with several suspected cases.

The PSGH in response said there is a need for increased allocation of the necessary resources, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for pharmacists and other healthcare cadres who will be at the frontlines, as well as medications, and diagnostic tools, to healthcare facilities nationwide to ensure proper management and containment of the virus.

“Early acquisition and distribution of Mpox vaccines, prioritising vaccination of frontline health workers including community pharmacists and vulnerable groups and stockpiling vaccines for future use should also be considered,” the statement said.

The PSGH added its voice to that of the Africa CDC to call on the international community to provide the necessary support, resources and assistance to relevant continental bodies and affected countries including Ghana, with the same urgency and seriousness as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Government’s leadership in dealing with this emerging health challenge is of utmost importance and the PSGH is fully dedicated to playing its unique role to contribute to government’s efforts in managing the emergence of mpox in Ghana,” the PSGH added.

It called on the public to observe personal hygiene, avoid close contact, use protective gear, and monitor their health while avoiding self-medication.

“Promptly report suspected cases of mpox to the nearest health facility or relevant health authorities for appropriate action,” it said.

The PSGH further urged pharmacists to screen and triage, disseminate information, use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), supervise and train support staff, and report suspected cases.

The PSGH assured the public that it will fully collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other health stakeholders to ensure a swift response to mpox.

“Pharmacists across the country are ready to support the health system in preventing and controlling the spread of the virus,” it said.

Mpox

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans, but it can also spread from person to person through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a characteristic rash that develops into fluid-filled lesions.

A Daily Guide Report