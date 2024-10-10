Door-To-Door Breast Cancer Campaign Launched

Ms. Sambou engaging women on breast cancer

Journalist and breast cancer survivor, Raissa Sambou, has initiated a door-to-door campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer in rural communities across the country.

Recognizing the lack of access to healthcare information and treatment centers in these areas, Ms. Sambou is committed to educating residents on the importance of early detection and prevention.

In an interview with Daily Guide, Ms. Sambou emphasised the critical need for outreach in rural populations. “Prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to breast cancer,” she stated, highlighting that early detection significantly improves survival rates.

Her personal battle with breast cancer has fueled her mission. She shared that treatment options, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery, can be both costly and physically taxing. By promoting awareness in rural areas, Ms. Sambou aims to prevent late-stage diagnoses that often lead to more aggressive and expensive treatments.

The campaign also seeks to dispel persistent misconceptions surrounding breast cancer in these communities. “We need to support our loved ones battling breast cancer instead of isolating them,” she urged.

Having begun her campaign in Tomefa, a fishing community in the Ga South Municipality, Ms. Sambou plans to expand her efforts to parts of the Eastern and Central Regions. “I do not want anyone to go through what I went through. We can all work together to change the narrative,” she remarked.

Ms. Sambou expressed deep concern over the devastating impact of breast cancer on families, noting that many children have been orphaned due to the disease. The emotional and financial strain often leaves families struggling after losing their mothers.

She encouraged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles by avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and engaging in regular physical activity which is a key step in reducing breast cancer risk.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke