Dr. Sekyere Is New KBTH CEO

Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere

The board of directors of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has appointed Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective October 6, 2024.

He succeeds Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah whose four-year term ended on October 5, 2024.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the KBTH board.

Dr. Frank Owusu-Sekyere is a peadiatrician who is very passionate about what he does.

He was the former Unit Head of the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Peadiatric Intensive Care Unit, until his appointment as the Director Of Medical Affairs of KBTH in 2023,

An alumnus of the University of Ghana Medical School, he has dedicated much of his working years to Korle Bu, holding several other positions.

His vast level of knowledge demonstrated in other memberships and positions he has held and continues to hold in numerous organisations like the Chapter Secretary of the West African College of Physicians and a Member of the Accreditation Committee of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) – Ghana.

He is also a member of the Greater Accra Divisional Executive Committee of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and of the Greater Accra Regional Prisons Council, and Secretary of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, Greater Accra.

He is the chairman of the CPD Committee, and a member of many other committees in the GMA.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong