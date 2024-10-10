Massive Turnout At Ghana-Naija Food Festival

Thousands of music fans who attended the much-anticipated event dubbed ‘Ghana-Nigeria Food and Culture Festival’ at the GHUD Park at the Accra Mall last Saturday, October 5, were thrilled with great musical performances.

The festival, which ran from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, drew thousands of attendees eager to experience the best of Ghanaian and Nigerian cuisine, music and culture.

Headlining the festival was the sensational Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, who delivered a high-energy performance that had the crowd on their feet.

Joining Stonebwoy on stage were notable performers such as Michy, Naa Meerley, SDK, Bra Kofi, Drela, Alhaji Theozzy and the renowned Nkyinkyim Band, all of whom kept the energy alive with a fusion of Afrobeats, Highlife and Hip-Hop beats that resonated through the park.

The culinary scene was the heartbeat of the festival, with over 90 food stalls offering an array of traditional and contemporary delicacies from both Ghana and Nigeria.

From Ghana’s iconic jollof rice and kelewele to Nigeria’s suya and pounded yam, food lovers indulged in the rich and flavourful dishes that brought the best of both countries’ culinary traditions to life. Attendees enjoyed a gastronomic journey, savouring authentic tastes and modern twists on classic dishes.

The cultural zone offered a more intimate look at the traditions of both nations. Attendees engaged in interactive activities, marveled at captivating displays and were treated to cooking demonstrations by expert chefs who showcased the techniques and flavours that have made Ghanaian and Nigerian cuisine famous worldwide.

Families with children were not left out, as a dedicated kids’ corner provided endless fun with games, contests and engaging activities designed to entertain younger festival-goers.

Rebecca Osam, CEO of Aspirar International, the event organisers, expressed her excitement over the success of the festival. “We are beyond thrilled with the turnout and the energy here today,” said Osam.

According to her, “The Ghana-Nigeria Food and Culture Festival is a true celebration of our shared heritage. Through food, music, and culture, we’ve been able to create an event that not only celebrates our past but also brings people together in the present. This festival is about unity, joy and building lasting memories. We are already planning for next year and I can assure you, it’s going to be even more exciting.”

The festival’s combination of food, music and culture created a truly immersive experience for all in attendance, bridging the cultural divide between Ghana and Nigeria through shared traditions, flavours and sounds.

As the festival came to a close, the spirit of camaraderie lingered in the air, a testament to the power of food, music, and culture in bringing people together.