Military Destroys Galamsey Equipment On Birim River

In a bold move to combat illegal mining, the Government has deployed the military to destroy equipment used in galamsey operations along the Birim River.

This operation is part of the government’s broader strategy to protect the environment and restore water bodies affected by illegal mining.

The military, in collaboration with the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, seized and burned three changfan machines and other industrial equipment on the banks of the Birim River.

The Birim River, a critical water source, has suffered extensive pollution due to galamsey activities.

Col. Eric Tenadu, Commander of the Operation Halt Task Force, announced that the military will remain stationed around the Birim River and other targeted areas for the next two weeks.

“We are launching this operation to make sure that we clear our water bodies… We are confident that the water bodies will start to regain their natural state,” he stated.

The Operation Halt crackdown follows massive public pressure and advocacy from civil society organizations demanding urgent government action.

The presence of military personnel aims to halt ongoing galamsey operations and prevent miners from resuming activities.

This operation marks a significant step towards addressing the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

The collaboration between the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the military is crucial in combating this menace.

