2 DCEs Fired

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development has announced the removal of two District Chief Executives (DCEs), Edward Owusu of Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly in the Bono East Region and Millicent Kabuki Carboo of Biakoye District Assembly in the Oti Region under the guise of resignation.

It’s unclear as to what led to their resignation as the issues behind it unfold.

This development follows the provisions outlined in Section 20(3)(c) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Resignations and Interim Measures

In light of their resignations, the respective Regional Ministers have been directed to assume the roles of District Chief Executives for the two assemblies until substantive replacements are appointed by the President.

This temporary measure ensures continuity in governance and administration.

Appreciation for Service

The Ministry, in a statement, expressed gratitude to Edward Owusu and Millicent Kabuki Carboo for their dedicated service and contributions to the development of their respective assemblies.

Sources say more DCEs are to follow.

BY Daniel Bampoe