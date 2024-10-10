NDC Threatens EC To Halt Ballot Paper Printing

Fifi Kwetey

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to provide detailed statistics on the printing of ballot papers before the process begins, citing concerns over previous allegations of additional ballot papers being printed.

The demand follows the EC’s notification to the NDC about the upcoming ballot paper printing and an invitation for the party’s agents to be present at the Commission’s office.

In a letter to the EC, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey stated, “We demand that the Electoral Commission provide statistics that will inform the printing of Ballot Papers for the various constituencies before printing of ballots commences.”

The NDC emphasized that accurate statistics are crucial to prevent excess or fewer ballot papers on December 7, 2024.

The NDC also referenced their previous request for Electoral Code books, dated July 22, 2024, highlighting the need for transparency in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the party urged the EC to refrain from issuing brief notices to political parties regarding crucial national matters.

This development comes amid Ghana’s preparations for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Electoral Commission has previously faced allegations of “overprinting” ballot papers, which it has denied.

Meanwhile, the EC assured that only the specified number of ballot papers was printed, comprising the actual number of voters per constituency plus five percent.

-BY Daniel Bampoe