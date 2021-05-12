Chief Imam Calls for Maximum Restraint over Wesley Girls Saga

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called for “maximum restraint” over the Wesley Girls’ SHS decision to prevent fasting in the school.

There has been a media warfare following the decision, with members of the Christian Community seemingly defending the school.

But the Chief Imam in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, noted with anxiety “the rising tension which constitutes a security threat to the existing state of harmony in the country.”

According to the statement, “in the light of the above, the National Chief Imam wishes to call on all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and allow opportunity for leadership to bring closure to the matter in peace and harmony.”

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue