First Lady Gives to Old Women On Mother’s Day

The First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo- Addo has donated some items to women in the Gambaga Camp in the East Mamprusi District of the Northern Region, on Mother’s Day.

The items which included yards of Cloths and Laces, Towels, Blankets, Toilet Rolls, soap, canned fish, gallons of Oil, Sugar and Rice were presented to the beneficiaries on behalf of the First Lady by the MCE of East Mamprusi District, Danladi Adul Nasoir.

Presenting the items, Nasoir saluted the old women on behalf of the First Lady and prayed that Mother’s Day celebrations bring much joy and happiness to all mothers.

He further expressed the appreciation of Mrs Akufo-Addo to all mothers for their struggle to ensure their children get the best in life.

The Rebecca Foundation has over the years supported women and children in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment of women.