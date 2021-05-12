Cuban Ambassador Meets Foreign Minister

The Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Pedro Luis Despaigne Gonzalez, has held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The meeting which took place in Accra on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, was to enable the Cuban Ambassador deliver a letter from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that Ghana-Cuba relations will continue to flourish on all fronts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

She recalled the longstanding cordial relations between Ghana and Cuba, dating back to Ghana’s independence and acknowledge that the past few years have witnessed the further strengthening of these ties.

She referred to the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) and acknowledge the great potential it presents for increased intra-Africa trade and for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from Cuba.

The Minister indicated that the Ministry is liaising with the relevant MDAs in Ghana for feedback on the under listed issues:

i. Formalization of the Obligations Settlement Agreement (OSA) to be signed between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Cuba;

ii. Stalled negotiations of the draft agreement under which a technical-assistance and consulting service contract will be entered into between the Cuban firm LABIOFAM and West Africa Bio Products Limited (WABP) with the consent of the Ghana National Petroluem Corporation (GNPC) for the construction of a malaria control bio-larvicide plant in Ghana.

She enquirer on visa arrangements for the remaining 24 students expected to join their colleagues in Cuba under the Zongo and Deprived communities Scholarship.

By Melvin Tarlue