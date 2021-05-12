Ethiopian Ambassador-Designate Presents Open Letters

The Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia to Ghana, Hadera Abera Admassu, has presented his open letters to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

He made the presentation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration In Accra on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

In a statement, Madam Botchwey acknowledged

the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia started by the venerable first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia and add that the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries largely led to the formation of the predecessor of the African Union (AU), the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), and stress that the success story of AU/OAU is a clear manifestation of what excellent bilateral relations can result in at the multilateral level.

She called for the bilateral relations between the two countries to be further enhanced, and assured Hadera Abera Admassu of the Ministry’s willingness to support efforts at strengthening existing ties between Ghana and Ethiopia.

She stated. given Hadera Abera Admassu’s extensive professional experience, his appointment offers an opportunity for the two countries to cooperate in the field of intelligence gathering and sharing as well as in the training of intelligence officials to help combat terrorism and related security threats.

She commended his predecessor, the former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Regessa Kefale Ere, for the exemplary work done during his tenure in deepening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Ethiopia and express the hope that the Ambassador-designate will continue to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

She acknowledged with gratitude the relentless and strong support the Government of Ethiopia gave Ghana in the successful bid for the hosting of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and emphasize on the need for the two countries to take advantage of the AfCFTA to boost trade between them.

She underscored the need for both countries to conclude and sign the proposed Agreement for Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the two countries since it offers the framework required to increase cooperation between Ghana and Ethiopia.

She commended Ethiopia for its determined fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and Prime Minister H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali’s exemplary role in the distribution of Covid-19 materials across African countries and the evacuation home of Ghanaian nationals by Ethiopian Airlines.

She extended Ghana Government’s sincere appreciation to the Ethiopian Government for its cooperation and support for the sod-cutting ceremony of Ghana’s Chancery building in Addis Ababa during the African Union (AU) Summit in February 2020.

She assured the Ambassador of Ghana’s determination to continue to work with Ethiopia within the framework of AU, UN and other International Organisations to which both countries belong.

By Melvin Tarlue