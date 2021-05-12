Foundation Supports Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

Hajiaposh Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) has donated several bags of rice and boxes of cocoa beverages to the vulnerable around the Tudu Central mosque.

According to Kausar Abdulai, founder, the Covid-19 pandemic had deepened hardship and also created discomfort for people hence the gesture.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation, Madam Kausar said she dedicated the items to help especially the kayeyie towards the celebration after the fasting.

According to Kausar Abdulai her latest donation, aside from helping the less privileged is also intended to create highlight the need for a continuous show of kindness toward each other.

“As a people, we owe it a duty to make each and everyone happy especially in times and a situation like the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

According to her, the Covid-19 pandemic had caused immense difficulties to people, especially the less privileged “and I will continue to assist them”.

“We are grateful for this – we appreciate it. It means a lot to us and we pray Allah blesses you to enable you also to come and gift us more in the coming days and years” said a beneficiary.

The Tudu donation comes a few weeks after she constructed a mechanized borehole from the proceeds of her recent book launch in the Enshien community in the Eastern region of Ghana.

Constructed in line with the duties of the NGO, the gesture, Madam Kausar hoped, would alleviate the challenges with accessing potable water in the community.

It is part of the Living Waters Borehole Nationwide Project, which aims to do its quota toward tackling water countries across the country.