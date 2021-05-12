Gov’t holds public relations summit

Government has through the Ministry of Information held a public relations summit.

The summit took place in Accra on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

About 150 Public Relations Officers of the various Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) as well as State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), attended the summit.

The objective was to sharpen their knowledge and skills for the task ahead, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said.

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in her keynote address, urged PROs to deliver their utmost best in the discharge of their duties.

According to her, “Communication of government policies and programs are more difficult the second term of any government. But tougher times call for tougher measures. I therefore, expect the Public Relations Officers will step up their communication programmes in order to adequately serve our democracy.”

“The new paradigm that the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP) has introduced to the work of PROs, is one that should be embraced by all of you, be you from the ISD or SOEs. This paradigm essentially calls on you as a collective to contribute to the national conversation that goes on daily on our airwaves and online by ensuring that the activities, the Policies and the programs of your Organisation are distilled and pushed to the Ghanaian public. Not once in a while, But Daily. Not in reaction to negative publicity alone, BUT proactively,” she said.

“This however should be done in a coordinated manner. The online platform, BONSU, which enables the government information machinery to plan, react and disseminate information quickly among all the government communication stakeholders is therefore of the highest level of importance if proactive development communications will work effectively. Utilize it.”

“Today’s summit will also be an opportunity for you to sharpen your skills on assisting your Ministers, Chief Directors and Chief Executives to identify stakeholders in your various sectors and develop a deeper relationship with them,” she stated.

“It will also sharpen your skills in developing PR and communications plans for your Organisation’s opportunities in the works of your Organizations and extracting to be amplified to the rest of the country.”

“Despite the severe impact of covid-19 on the economy, the Administration has already outlined and commenced work on several initiatives aimed at doing more to improve the quality of lives of Ghanaians. But if we collectively do not do a better job in making the public aware of these developments, manny will remain dissatisfied and without hope.”

By Melvin Tarlue