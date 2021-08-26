Chief Imam Donates 50k To Support National Cathedral Project

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has donated an amount of GHC50,000 in support of the construction of the National Cathedral.

The National Chief Imam made the presentation when the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, led by Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, the new Chairman, paid a courtesy call on him at his residence at New Fadama.

In his remarks, he expressed how excited he was in holding such a meeting in a bid to make the country great.

Sheikh Sharubutu expressed that “with this kind of meeting, this is an indication that we all trace our origin to a common source. Allah created us into races and tribes, why this kind of diversity? So that you will acknowledge each other and support each other. It is not because you should come and fight and get in conflict because of your diversity. We are therefore thankful to the almighty God that we can show to the world the teachings of God that are not his intention that humanity will be engulfed in perpetual war and conflict”.

“God has made it unique to owe the followers of different religions there are no disharmony or conflict between us, we are living in peace, we can sit around the same table on the same chair and we are helping each other. This kind of favor with God has done to us as a nation we must acknowledge that this is a favor he has done to us, let us not do anything to destroy the peace”.

He added that “Let us not allow politics to come in between us and break our relationships. Let us keep politics aside and get united so that we can dialogue amongst ourselves in such a way that we will deepen our relationship and then help our country in peace”.

He continued that “Anything that will come confronting us as a challenge, let us meet together just us we are meeting and then find ourselves of bringing back order and harmony so that other nations will learn from us”.

Gratitude

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees who received the money expressed gratitude to the Chief Imam for the kind gesture.

According to him, they had wanted to pay a visit to the Chief Imam to congratulate him for the national mosque and also introduce him to the Cathedral just as he wished.

“Fortunately, the Chief Imam donated their contribution to the national cathedral which has been described as a gesture of love and unity amongst the religious bodies in Ghana”, he said.