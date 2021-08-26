NDC MP Sues Gov’t Over Acting MMDCEs

Rockson Defeamepkor

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson Defeamepkor is taking steps to sue government for its failure to appoint new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), eight months into the second term of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A copy of the suit sighted by DGN Online is challenging the constitutionality of the MMDCEs’ continuous stay at post in acting capacities.

He is seeking among others, a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1) and Article 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the President of the Republic of Ghana has no power or authority to instruct or direct Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to remain in office in an acting capacity.

He is also seeking a “declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 243(1), the President of the Republic of Ghana cannot direct, instruct or appoint any person to either act or hold office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive without the prior approval of the Members of the District Assembly to which the said person would be acting or holding office as a Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive.”

“A further declaration that the Presidential directive dated 11th January, 2021 with reference number SCR/DA 39/314/01 directing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to continue in office in an acting capacity contravenes Articles 243(1) and 246(2) of the 1992 Constitution and is therefore null and void and of no legal effect.”

Again, he wants an “order directed at all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives continuing in office pursuant the above-mentioned Presidential directive to vacate office with immediate effect.”

No Vacuum

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin last week explained that “the President makes the point that currently there is no vacuum at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies because the old MMDCEs are still in office and on a day to day basis going about their respective duties.”

“So as and when he decides to make the announcement which I believe should be soon, I believe through the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development that announcement will be made”, he noted.

He, therefore, insisted “it is not hampering the works of the Assemblies at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District levels so I dont think there should be any course for concern because work is still ongoing at the various MMDCE levels.”

