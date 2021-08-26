Elephant Kills Farmer At Nambotre

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that a farmer, Fuseini Mbieni, 42 have been killed by an elephant at Nambotre near Gbintiri in the Gambaga District of the North East Region.

The North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the farmer was on his farm when he came across three stray elephants.

According to him, in the deceased attempt to ward off the elephants from destroying his crops, one of the elephants attacked him with its trunk and stamped on him severally leading to his death.

ASP Angmain said a report of the incident was made to the Gbintiri police by the Assemblyman of the Gbintiri Electoral area and one Beladat Mbiane.

He indicated that Police personnel from the Gambaga District were dispatched to Gbintiri to investigate the case.

The North East Police PRO disclosed that the body of the deceased farmer was examined by Dr Felix Hayu of the Baptist Medical centre, Nalerigu in the presence of the deceased family and the Police.

“The medical officer gave the cause of death as Massive Polytrauma and crush injuries and the body of the deceased farmer was subsequently released to the family for Islamic burial.”

However, information gathered revealed that the two of the elephants have been killed by residents of Nambotre.

Meanwhile, Wildlife officials in the North East region have visited the Nambotre community in search of one of the elephants said to have sustained severe injuries inflected by the residents.

