‘Chief Imam Gift To Nation’

Vice President Bawumia being supported by others to commission the facility. INSET: Inside the mosque

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia last Friday while commissioning the Sheikh Sharubutu Mosque at Joma Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra, described the cleric as “a gift to the nation from God.”

The contribution of the cleric to the development of education in the country, he added, is immense.

The beautiful Islamic facility was built by the centenarian to serve as a mosque and a school.

“His prolific and unstinting charitable works constantly humble me, and it has always been a pleasure to learn from him. His works align perfectly with the principles of service to Allah, service to community and service to the country,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“The building of a school and the establishment of a mosque devoted to the glory of Allah is yet another resplendent addition to an impressive array of beneficial projects commissioned and implemented by our venerated National Chief Imam,” he added.

The significance of establishing a mosque, the Vice President said, cannot be overstated, adding ‎“in all Muslim communities, the mosque, apart from being an exalted place of worship, also functions as a focal point of education, social welfare, community gatherings and allied forms of important social interaction.”

The Vice President also commended Sheikh Sharubutu for his selflessness and commitment to promoting the good of society.

“The Chief Imam does his good works from his undoubted commitment to society’s overall betterment. Sheik Sharubutu has always promoted and energetically worked for the balanced and spiritual uplifting of our people. His laudable works and necessary social interventions are never for personal gain or for fame.

“I have absolutely no doubt that our Almighty Creator will reward him amply and deservedly for his extraordinary good works, such as the establishment of this beautiful mosque and school for our Joma-Ablekuma communities,” he stated.

Government, Dr. Bawumia noted, has recognised the role the cleric continues to play in the development of education, adding that government has a friend in him and vice versa.

“National development has always been built on the back of education, as it equips young people to defy their socioeconomic challenges and circumstances to contribute to the establishment of a better nation.

The programme was attended by many Muslims from all walks of life.

By A.R. Gomda