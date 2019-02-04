Chief Imam Joins Calls For Circumspection

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has joined the calls for circumspection on the part of political elites for the survival of the peace in the country.

The highly revered Islamic cleric told DAILY GUIDE on Saturday that “I have observed with trepidation the violence in the wake of the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon and wish to call on all to be mindful of the peace prevailing in the country and to do everything to preserve this characteristic feature of our country for which Ghana is admired by most democracies.”

Continuing, he said “being a by-election, we should have been circumspect in the way we arranged security to avoid confrontation or violence” adding that “influential persons especially political elites must be circumspect in their utterances”.

He urged such persons to make utterances which contribute towards the restoration of peace and not otherwise.

According to him, we must as a country plan for peaceful future elections as he joined the chorus of calls for investigations into what happened last Thursday.

The cleric’s intervention must have been prompted by the bloody event which took place at the residence of the NDC candidate in the recent by-election and the remarks by the ex-president.

The National Peace Council has already made a headline in a similar vein when chairman of the constitutional body – Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante – demanded an apology from the ex-president when he boasted of his party’s superiority in violence, a pedigree steeped in its revolutionary antecedent, among other blood-curdling utterances.

By A.R. Gomda