Chief Imam Ordes Prayers For Turkey, Syria

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed all imams across the country to allocate a portion of their Friday sermons for prayers for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The cleric expressed sympathy for the people of Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake which claimed thousands of lives in the two countries early this week.

In a release, the Grand Imam said he was particularly disturbed by the loss of thousands of lives and destruction of property following the disaster in the two countries.

The earthquake, the cleric notes, “constitutes a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Turkey and Syria, adding that world leaders and international organisations should show the affected nations love and care as they struggle to bear the trying moments and to restore normalcy.”

He observed with concern that some victims are still trapped in collapsed buildings in the disaster scenes. This, he adds, should be an issue of humanity, not that of Syria and Turkey.

The Chief Imam prayed for divine mercy on the dead and speedy healing of the injured.

He called on all nations to reaffirm their commitments to the global combat against climate crisis, even as climate scientists paint a gloomy picture of the environment, a situation which threatens the future of humanity if the current trend of ecological destruction continues.

By A.R. Gomda