Chief Imam To Engage Security Experts

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has reacted to the recent massacre of worshippers by terrorists in a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State of Nigeria, as he seeks to engage a group of security experts.

The experts, who must be Muslims, will have their terms of reference centering on how to protect mosques against terrorists.

The experts, he added, would constantly counsel the cleric about how keep congregational prayers held in the open safe.

According to the spokesperson of the revered cleric, who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE earlier, “drawing from the lessons of the unfortunate incident which occurred in Owo, Ondo State of Nigeria recently, the National Chief Imam intends to consult a group of retired security experts who are Muslims to advise on how to enhance security at Muslim gatherings and places of worship.”

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, recently visited the cleric at his New Fadama residence to engage him on the growing insecurity in the West African sub-region, especially across the country’s borders.

The visit took place on the backdrop of the launch of the “If you see something, say something (SSSS) campaign”.

The minister was accompanied by the top brass of the country’s national security – the Chief of Defence Staff, Real Admiral Amoama and the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kwaku Asomani.

Briefing the Chief Imam, Mr. Dapaah said the campaign was a response to the rising threat by terrorist elements in the sub-region, adding that all citizens must be involved in securing the territorial integrity of the country.

Regarding the campaign, he said it was not aimed at creating fear and panic among the citizens, but to create the necessary awareness.

“I believe that with involvement of our revered religious and traditional leaders, our followers will embrace the campaign and together we can ward off these criminals from attacking our nation,” he stressed.

On his part, the Chief Imam commended the National Security for taking proactive steps in ensuring the country’s collective security.

He said as religious leaders, they would continue to commit the security of the country into the hands of Allah, and also appealed to the public to be interested in their personal security.

By A.R. Gomda