Accra Minister Secures Land For Agenda 111

THE GREATER Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has successfully secured a 15-acre parcel of land at the Danfa Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The land would be used for the construction of a health facility under government’s Agenda 111 project, which aims to construct a total of 111 regional and district hospitals as well as clinics in various parts of the country.

The Regional Minister also secured an additional 10-acre parcel of land, which will see the construction of a fire service station as well as a police station and barracks in same area, bringing the total acreage of lands to 25 acres.

On a visit to the site on Tuesday, the minister, accompanied by officials of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) inspected the place to assess the condition of the lands.

He met with some opinion leaders in the area representing the Adomrobe, Otinibi and Adoteiman clans who willingly gave out the lands for the project.

After several rounds of questioning by the Regional Minister in the presence of journalists as to whether they were willingly giving out the lands, the community leaders replied: “We have agreed to release acres of land for the construction of a health facility, a fire service station as well as a police station and barracks, which we believe would serve us and even our generations.”

On his part, the Regional Minister expressed his gratitude to them and assured that government would pay keen attention to the development of the project and also ensure that the labour for the construction is first selected from the communities.

