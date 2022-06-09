Bono Waste Treatment Plant Begins Operations August

Some waste processing machines at the factory

THE WASTE treatment plant for Bono Region that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for construction to recycle waste in the region is set to begin operations in August this year.

The Bono Regional Manager of the waste management company, Zoomlion, Esther Abayeta Asadoo made this known after she conducted DAILY GUIDE around the facility at Wawasua, a suburb of the Sunyani Municipality to inspect the level of progress of the project.

Explaining the level of work so far, Madam Abayeta Asadoo said about 95 per cent of the work is completed, and this consist of the compost plant, the medical waste plant, the administration block, the changing room, and the power plant.

She explained further that the machinery for the project including material recovery facility, the mobile sorting and compositing has been installed, with tiles work on the medical waste plant yet to be completed.

“If everything goes on well, we shall start operation by August this year. Work on the compost site is completed but left with some technical work on the medical waste treatment plant. We have to import the machinery and as we speak they are ready in Accra,” she assured.

“Operations should have started by December last year, but after the President cut the sod, the land issue became a problem, and we had to settle all that before work began.

“We are also constructing residual land-filled sites because it is not all waste that can be recycled. Waste water, and metals among other materials that cannot be recycled will have to be properly disposed of,” she disclosed.

According to her, the project is sitting on about 50 acres land where it will recycle 400 tonnes of waste per day.

Each machine will sort to separate destructible ones which will be used for compost and distributed to farmers. It will ensure that every farmer in the region gets organic fertiliser to produce their crops.

According to Madam Abayeta Asadoo, Sunyani only generates about 280 tonnes of waste, so the plant will receive waste from other districts like Dormaa, Berekum, Wamfie among others.

She revealed that 25 land owners have fully been compensated, and the plant will create about 50 direct jobs and over one thousand indirect jobs.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Wawasua