‘Chief Justice’ Meets Otumfuo @ Asantehemaa Dote Yie

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exchanging pleasantries with Chief Justice

‘CHIEF JUSTICE’, the little flag performer from Oguaa, was among the entourage led by Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, to pay homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the funeral rites (Dote Yie) of the Asantehemaa on September 17, 2025.

Known as the youngest flag performer in the Central Region, Chief Justice made a majestic display of the ‘flag dance’ in the presence of the Asantehene, to the admiration of linguists and dignitaries present.

He also conveyed a message of commiseration from the paramountcy (Oguaa) to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after the passing of the Asantehema, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

This is the second time Chief Justice has come into direct contact with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. His first encounter was when the Asantehene made a historic visit to Cape Coast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, and was welcomed by Chief Justice.

He caught the attention of the masses following the performance of a traditional dance with a red Asafo flag, moving to the sound of traditional drums with such energy and precision.

Referred to as Otumfuo’s friend, Chief Justice was called by the King after his pleasing performance to sit with him and Osabarimba.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke