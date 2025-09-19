Football4Girls Campaign Inspires Young Players At GISA

Some of the young girls

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with the German International School Accra (GISA) and Faces of Football, hosted the second edition of the Football4Girls campaign on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at GISA’s Ring Road campus in Accra.

This year’s event, themed ‘Football Meets Finance,’ was led by Petra Landers, a former German women’s national team player and global advocate for girls in sports.

Landers’ mission is to empower girls aged 12 to 16 to see football as a platform for teamwork, confidence, and life skills.

Thirty girls from GISA, Chances for Children International School, and Bright Future School took part in a friendly tournament, with all participants receiving certificates.

The day also featured fun games, interactive sessions, and community coaching workshops, linked to Landers’ upcoming camps in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, the GFA’s Women’s Football Development Manager, shared key insights from the FA’s Women’s Football Strategy.

She highlighted technical pathways and practical measures being rolled out to strengthen grassroots development and expand opportunities for girls nationwide.

The Football4Girls campaign is a core element of the GFA’s Women’s Football Strategy Implementation Program, which is committed to nurturing female talent and advancing gender equity in the sport.

BY Wletsu Ransford