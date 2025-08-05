Chief Of Staff Headlines 5th National Business Honours Gala

Julius Debrah

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is set to speak at the 5th edition of the National Business Honours Gala, scheduled for August 9 at the Marriott Hotel.

He is expected to address dignitaries on government policies aimed at addressing the current challenges facing businesses, particularly in the private sector. His remarks will also highlight the role of public-private partnerships in business development, as well as key government initiatives such as the 24-hour economy policy and the Big Push initiative.

Businesses from a range of sectors, including Access Bank, Ghana Commodity Exchange, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Letshego, MDS Lancet, Special Ice, Moove Ghana, and B5 Plus, will be participating in this year’s gala.

Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations Limited (producers of the National Business Honours and the Ghana Finance Leadership Awards), said the event will bring together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and entrepreneurs from across the country to honour their contributions to business growth and development.

“We are thrilled to host the 5th National Business Honours Gala, where we will highlight and celebrate the resilience and innovation that drive our economy forward,” he stated.

“Amid economic recovery, it is crucial to recognise and support businesses that embody resilience and embrace innovation,” he added.

BY Prince FiifiYorke