Thomas Partey Set To Join Villarreal On Two-Year Deal

Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is close to completing a move to Villarreal, having undergone a medical ahead of signing a two-year contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2027.

The 32-year-old Ghana international, who became a free agent after leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract in June, was reportedly keen to remain in a club competing in the UEFA Champions League—a key factor in his decision to join Villarreal.

Partey had been in discussions over a possible extension with Arsenal, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder spent four seasons at Arsenal after joining from Atlético Madrid in 2020 for €50 million. He made 167 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals, and featured in multiple roles, including central midfield and right-back. In the 2024/25 season alone, he played 52 matches across all competitions.

However, Partey’s move comes against the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings. He was charged on July 4 with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, allegations he strongly denies. The case stems from an investigation that began in February 2022.

Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5.

Despite the legal developments, Partey continued playing for Arsenal until his contract expired earlier this summer.