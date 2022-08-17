Chief of Staff Slaps Herald Newspaper With GHC20m Suit For Defamation

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has sued the Prime Mark Company Limited, owners of the Herald newspaper and its Managing news editor, Larry Alans Dogbey.

Mrs. Osei-Opare is seeking GHC20 million as compensation from the media house.

It follows a publication carried in the 3rd August edition of the newspaper headlined, ”More rot emerge from BOST with Chief of Staff named again”.

Prior to the legal action, the Chief of Staff, in a letter dated August 10, 2022, gave the publishers a 24-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise for a defamatory publication against her by the newspaper.

However, the newspaper failed to comply per the request of the chief of staff.

The statement of claim filed by lawyer for the Chief of Staff, Gary Nimako, states that “the Plaintiff (Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare reads the Defendants’ (Prime Mark Company Limited and Larry Alans Dogbey) headlined with her picture stating that “More Rot Emerge from BOST with Chief of Staff Named Again!” to mean that she is a person who engages in dishonest/illegal activities at BOST”.

“The Plaintiff understands the Defendants’ statement that “The Herald is informed about some fraudulent disposal of some cars belonging to BOST”.

“The cars were disposed off under mysterious circumstances after an auction was halted midway in the name of the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-0pare” to mean that she is criminally minded and engages in fraudulent transactions” the Statement of case read.

“The Plaintiff says that the defamatory statements were made without any just cause and were intended to cause her public ridicule, disaffection and to reduce her image in the eyes of right thinking members of the society both in Ghana and abroad”.

“Plaintiff avers that the said publication has portrayed her as a person who encourages the commission of criminal and illegal activities and that same was calculated to injure her reputation and also expose her to hatred, public ridicule, damage to her person, profession and lower her estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society” lawyers of the Chief of Staff further stated.

The Chief of Staff is praying the Court to grant her 7 reliefs. First, she is seeking a declaration that the Defendants’ publication as particularized in the statement of Claim with the headline ” More Rot Emerge from BOST with Chief of Staff Named Again!” is defamatory of the Plaintiff and same was made without any basis.

She also wants “a declaration that the Defendants’ publication as particularized in the statement of Claim that “The Herald is informed about some fraudulent disposal of some cars belonging to BOST. The cars were disposed off under mysterious circumstances after an auction was halted midway in the name of the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-0pare” is defamatory of the Plaintiff and same was made without any basis”.

Furtherance to that the Chief of Staff seeks “a declaration that the Defendants’ publication as particularized in the statement of Claim that “The cars were disposed off under mysterious circumstances after an auction was halted midway in the name of the Chief of Staff in the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare” is defamatory of the Plaintiff and same was made without any basis”.

Also “an Order of injunction directed at the Defendants, agents, assigns, privies from continuing to make any further defamatory publication about the Plaintiff”.

She also prayed for “an Order of Court directed at the Defendants to retract the said defamatory publication and render an unqualified apology in the same prominence as the defamatory publication”.

Finally a “compensatory damages in the sum of Twenty Million Ghana cedis (GHC20,000,000.00) for loss of reputation against the Defendants” and lastly,” costs including legal fees”.

