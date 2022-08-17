You’ll Be Arrested If You Disrupt ECG Work, National Security Warns Krobos

The Ministry of National Security has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to resume its work in the Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities of the Eastern Region.

This follows series of engagements facilitated by the Paramount Chiefs, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs with the Ministry of National Security, ECG, Eastern Regional Minister and the Municipal Chief Executives of both Municipalities as well as other stakeholders over precarious security situation and destruction of electricity supply to the communities in the two municipalities.

According to a presser issued by the Ministry of National Security, it was agreed at the stakeholders meeting that ECG should conduct integrity test of all its infrastructure in the two areas.

It also said that ECG should also resume installation of prepaid meters following restoration of power to the areas as security personnel should be deployed to the areas to ensure law and order in the cause of installation of the prepaid meters.

“Technical support should be provided by 49 Field Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to the ECG technicians during the installations,” it continued.

The National Security stated any person whose action will threaten to disrupt the work of Electricity Company of Ghana should be arrested.

By Vincent Kubi