Chief Of Staff Splashes GHC120k On Tik Tok MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong appears to have confirmed rumors that his Baby Mama, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya is holding the New ⁷Patriotic Party (NPP) into ransom.

According to him, the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker is making some unwarranted and obnoxious demands including some privileges and money before she could return to Parliament for legislative business.

Speaking on Accra based Asaase radio this morning, Mr. Agyapong said all efforts to get her to return to the House proved futile including monetary sum.

He revealed that he was given a sum of GH¢120,000 from the Chief of Staff to deposit into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity account.

“I have vowed not to insult like I will blast her today. Chief of Staff called me. I went there and she says now this is what she is saying. I swear my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me One hundred and twenty thousands cedis which I deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fedility Bank account. I put the money there into her Fedility Bank Account. Ask her PA if what I am saying is not the truth,” Mr Agyapong who appears to be fed with his baby Mama’s antics stated.

This comes on the back of Majority Caucus attempt to get the former Deputy Majority Leader back into the Chamber to transact government’s business.

Adwoa Safo has recently come under fire from some NPP members over her continuous absence in Parliament, which is adversely affecting government business, especially the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy also known as the E-levy.

Earlier, the Dome-Kwabenya was demanding the removal of Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, before she will return to Parliament, according Mr. Agyapong.

He bemoaned the attempts by the mother of his two kids to hold the party to ransom.

He noted that “Adwoa now is saying that before she comes [to Parliament] … ‘you have to remove Alex Markin as Deputy Majority Leader – announce it that Alex Markin has been removed’ then she will take a plane and come.

“One other demand she is making is that ‘If you don’t give me what I want, you are not going to get the E-Levy passed, and if you don’t pass the E-Levy, you will go to the International Monetary 7Fund, so unless you give me what I want, I will never come.”

In a strong statement from the firebrand MP, he warned that he will turn his back on the governing party and also make some unwarranted demands if President Akufo-Addo yields to the demands of Adwoa Safo.

Please watch some part of the interview below:

By Vincent Kubi