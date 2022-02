Kelvyn Boy Remanded For Assaulting Baby Mama With Iron Rod And Stamping Her Ribs

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvin Brown, famed as Kelvyn Boy has been remanded into police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting a lady by stamping her ribs and using an iron rod to hit her back and right hand several times.

Charged with assault, Brown pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, will on Wednesday February 23, consider Brown’s bail application.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant Deborah Kponyi was a trader.

Chief Supt. Mario said the complainant and the accused had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and had two daughters.

The prosecution said the “relationship has been full of abuse.”

It said the accused and the complainant used to stay together but the accused packed and left the house to a new place.

It said one of their children fell sick and needed medical attention, so the complainant contacted the savings and loan company where they saved money but was told the account was empty.

The prosecution said the complainant tried to reach the accused on the phone to confirm the information and inform him of the need to take the sick daughter to hospital for medical attention.

It said the complainant could, however, not reach him.

The prosecution said fortunately, she saw the accused’s vehicle passing and she followed the car and later realised that it was a lady who was driving

It said the complainant approached the lady to ask of the whereabouts of the accused and the said lady called the accused who came down from a two-storey building and allegedly attacked the complainant, pushed her down and stamped her ribs.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly pushed the complainant out of the house and used an iron rod to hit her back and right hand several times until she was rescued by a motorbike rider who took her there.

It said a few minutes later, one Kelvin, a worker at the complainant’s shop called to inform her that the accused had allegedly come to the shop and made away with her speaker, Nasco 32-inch TV set and two chairs valued at GHC5,500.