Police Foil Attempted Bullian Van Robbery In Accra

Police personnel under the Greater Accra Regional Police Command have foiled an attempted robbery attack on a bullion van at the North Industrial Area.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the anti robbery teams are hunting for the robbers for their arrest.

“Any relevant information relating to the incident should be channeled through our Police Emergency numbers 18555 or 191,” the police asked for the public assistance.

The latest incident comes after recent attack on a bullian van where a police officer was shot and killed by armed robbers at James Town in Accra.

This led to the Ghana Police Service threatening to withdraw its services if the banks failed to provide them with the necessary logistics to protect its men.

However, the incident thus triggered a number of reforms, including the provision of standard bulletproof vans for the carting of money, as well as police and military escorts.

By Vincent Kubi