Chief Promises Massive Dev’t

Osagyefo Kobina Ntahianka II

The newly installed Chief of Aboadze in the Shama District, Osagyefo Kobina Ntahianka II, has promised to collaborate with industry players in the area to address the myriad of development challenges bedeviling the community.

He said the business entities in Aboadze ought to support the community in the provision of certain amenities such as potable drinking water, roads, and educational facilities.

The installation and coronation of the new chief followed the demise of the former Chief, Nana Kwabena Attom III.

Known in private life as Kwame Peprah, Osagyefo Kobina Ntahianka II has a wealth of experience in the offshore and shipping industry.

He has served in several managerial capacities including Agency Manager for the Scanship, Antrak, SDV (Bollore Group Ghana).

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Solpra Concept Services Limited, a Shore Handling company at the Tema Port. Osagyefo Kobina Ntahianka is also the current President of the Takoradi Sports Club.

The new chief has a Degree in Communications and Public Relations and Statistics, and Masters’s in Public Relations, and Masters in Business Administration among others.

He comes from the lineage of Nana Yaa Aninwaa, sister of Nana Kobina Ntahianka I, founder of Aboadze, Abuesi, and Dwomo.

Wearing a colourful kente and waving the “Akonfona” to a cheerful crowd from a palanquin, Nana Kobina Ntahianka II was paraded through the principal streets of Aboadze.

The procession later converged at the centre of Aboadze where the new Chief took and swore his oath.

Addressing an ecstatic crowd, Nana Kobina Ntahianka II vowed to spearhead an unbridled development agenda to overturn the current fortunes of Aboadze.

In separate interviews, the residents were elated that the installation of the new Chief was peaceful. They pledged to help the new Chief achieve all that he has set out to do.

