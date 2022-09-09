Comedian Baba Spirit Dies After Surviving Spiritual Attack

Actor and comedian, Baba Spirit is reported dead. He died Thursday after battling an undisclosed ailment.

His death comes not long after allegations that he survived a spiritual attack.

Baba’s sad demise has shocked many stakeholders in Ghana’s entertainment industry who have since taken to their social media platforms to pour out their tributes.

Before his death, Baba Spirit had stated in an interview that some persons in the industry were after his life, alleging he was spiritually attacked but he survived.

He told Bryt TV that he was bedridden for over a year after suffering a ‘strange’ illness.

“I will tell all those who planned on killing me to go to a higher level because it didn’t work. We will all die someday…this is why I was away for over a year. I died and was resurrected. They killed Baba Spirit,” he said.

“It is true that people in the industry plan evil against each other. When they see that things are going correct with you in terms of your job then they launch an attack on you. They will plan to kill you. If you carefully study things, celebrities who died had someone behind their sudden deaths,” he continues.

“Of course, you can die from sickness, but with some, when you investigate, you can tell that it wasn’t easy. If I were to explain what happened to me, Baba Spirit, that I am still alive today, you won’t believe it. I was bedridden. People had to carry me because my body couldn’t stand on its own.

“When I went to the hospital, the only thing they diagnosed was low blood count, they couldn’t find what was wrong with me…it was after serious prayers that I realised it was an attack.

“Today, I declare on Bryt TV that I have quit television shows, I have left it for those who want to kill me. You can chew the TV show, use the cameras as glasses, can use the studio for parties. Baba Spirit will not do television shows. That’s the end,” he added.