President Akufo-Addo Consoles British Monarch

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the British Monarch, family of Queen Elizabeth II and the government, following the death of the Queen of England.

In a message shared on his social media handle, President Akufo-Addo expressed how he and the Ghanaians feel about the demise.

President Akufo-Addo in a series of tweets, wrote “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, late Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.

“As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs. We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world.

“She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure. In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.

“May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!”

Besides President Akufo-Addo reaction, a section of Ghanaians have been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

She died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

By Vincent Kubi