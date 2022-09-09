‘Opposition Will Laugh At Us’

Jurgen Klopp’s men were handily beaten in Naples, getting off to a nightmare start in Europe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned that opposition will be “laughing” at his side after they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

Liverpool were outplayed in the first half and went into half time 3-0 down following goals from Piotr Zielinski, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone.

Klopp’s side were fortunate not to concede more goals before the break after Alisson saved Victor Osimhen’s penalty. Napoli grabbed a fourth goal two minutes into the second half before Luis Diaz grabbed a consolation strike.

Liverpool face Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League and Klopp said Bruno Lage’s team would have enjoyed their humiliation in Europe.

“It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves,” Klopp told BT Sport in his postmatch interview. “There’s a lot of things lacking, and the fun part is that we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League and Champions League campaign.

“In three days we play against Wolves, and if they saw the game tonight they probably cannot stop laughing. They will say it’s a perfect moment [to play Liverpool]. I would say it’s a perfect moment. But we have to try to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything.”

Asked what was wrong with his team, Klopp said: “Everything [wrong] is obvious, but why it happened, I cannot answer now, let me think about it. It is a really tough cookie to take, but I have to take it.”

“We have to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything.”