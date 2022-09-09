Sarkodie Drops 8th Album ‘Jamz’

Sarkodie

Popular Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo, aka Sarkodie, has taken to social media to announce the release date for his eighth studio album titled, ‘Jamz’.

The album is expected to hit streaming platforms on November 11, 2022, according to a minute video he put out to give fans a look about what’s to come.

This comes exactly one year after he released the album, ‘No Pressure’, which had popular songs such as ‘Coachella’, featuring Tema-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur, and ‘Non-Living Thing’, featuring Nigerian afropop artiste, Oxlade.

In the video teaser announcing the album’s release date, Sarkodie said, “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to rap. I fell in love with this art form as a youth.

“Growing up in Tema gave me a lot to talk about and I always had an idea about the kind of career I wanted, so I had to stay true to myself.”

He added, “My second album is already 10 years [old] and I am on my 8th album, still doing it my way. It takes a lot to stay motivated, but you can’t be in a rush to skip the process, you still have to deal with everything that comes with it.”

According to the rapper, the ‘Jamz’ album is inspired by his feelings, adding that “these collections of songs are like your favourite playlist, now let’s have fun.”

The Ghanaian rapper, who entered the music industry in the early 2000s, is one of the most distinguished rappers in West Africa with over 80 awards and over 150 nominations under his belt.

Among his well-known songs are ‘Adonai’, ‘Anadwo’, ‘You Go Kill’, ‘The Year Of Return’ among others.