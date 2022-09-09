Akufo-Addo Directs Flags To Fly At Half-Mast Over Queen Elizabeth Death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all official flags in the country should fly at half-mast for seven days in honour of the late Queen of England.

In a series of tweets, President Akufo-Addo mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

He tweeted that “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.

“May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

The Royal Family tweeted that Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday September 8.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family said.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

By Vincent Kubi