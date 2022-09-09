Thousands Thrilled At ‘Rolly Panda Trip To Volta Concert’

Rolly Panda

The ‘Rolly Panda’ festival held on September 3 witnessed massive patronage to climax the Teza (yam festival) of the people of Ho Tanyigbe-Etoe in the Volta Region.

The event dubbed ‘The Rolly Panda Trip to Volta Concert’ has become an integral part of the festival.

The concert saw revellers and indigenes from all over the Volta Region, other neighbours present were Aflao, Keta, Kpando, and Ho coming to support Rolly Panda.

The event also focused on promoting tourism potential in the Volta Region. Before the show, Rolly Panda together with some tourists visited some tourist sites in the area and engaged in hiking the Gboxoxome Mountain and Akuapem range.

They spent some time on the Volta Lake and visited Wli Water Falls and the Magic Cave, which provided shelter for the people of Tanyigbe during wars.

The event organisersalso seized the opportunity to focus on sensitising the youth on the dangers associated with drug abuse and its related consequences.

They also created a platform for other emerging artistes to showcase their talents.

The show, which had Rolly Panda as the headline act, witnessed performances from MawuliYounggod and Chief One.

Other guest artistes such as Shadey Destiny, Pasta Ratty, Bra Alex, Deal, Saneeba, Chorus, and Khel Achiealso entertained the fans.

According to Rolly Panda, he is overwhelmed by the support from fans in the Volta Region. “I expected the love but I never anticipated it was going to be huge. Over 5,000 music fans attended the event. The love was massive and crazy.”

Rolly Panda is an award-winning artiste who has been in the music industry for about three years now. He started the ‘Rolly Panda Trip to Volta’ in 2021.

Rolly Panda and his team have already promised to make the event bigger next year. The team expressed their gratitude to the chiefs, led by TogbeKodi VI, the 5th Anniversary Planning Committee and the people of Tanyigbe for their support and love.