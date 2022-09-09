Rev. Adu-Gyamfi Retires From Ghana Baptist Convention

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi has delivered his last address as the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), after eight years at the helm.

He delivered the address at the 59th Annual Session of the Ghana Baptist Convention held at Ejura in the Ashanti Region where he also announced his retirement as a minister of the church after 50 years in ministry.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi is credited with monumental contributions to the fortunes of the church.

“This address is my last to this house as my term as the President of the Convention comes to an end after the close of this session. It will also be the beginning of my retirement as a Minister of the Convention after almost 50 years in ministry,” he said.

He said his administration was able to uplift the image of the Ghana Baptist Convention within the eight years of his administration.

Some of the achievements included; the planting of 501 churches or congregations within eight years, increasing the annual revenue of the Convention by 280% between 2014 and 2021, and raising an amount of 2.8 million dollars to expand the Ghana Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu.

Others are the securing of 500,000 dollars pledge from the National Baptist Convention of America Inc to support Baptist Health Services, building of the Baptist Guests House at Cantonment in Accra and the establishment of SBN Television Network as an evangelism tool which reaches 46 million African homes and 5.5 million homes in Ghana.

And in line with the human resource development of the church, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi’s presidency sponsored eight ministers to pursue Masters of Art Degree in Ministry at the Ghana Baptist University College. Four persons, he added, have been sponsored to acquire their Master’s degree at the KNUST and 2 PhD at KNUST and South Africa.