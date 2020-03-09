Chief’s Corpse Stolen, 4 Shot

Four persons were shot and the corpse of a chief stolen in a chieftaincy-related melee at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region on Saturday.

According to the police, about 20 or so men opened fire on Asafo companies and the Baamuhene of Odupong Ofaakor, who were preparing for rituals to bury the late Akyeamehene of Odupong Ofaakor, Nana Kojo Amoashie.

After opening the fire and injuring several persons, the perpetrators moved in to steal the remains of the late chief who was being prepared for burial.

Five suspects are in the custody of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command after they were arrested by a patrol team in connection with the crime.

The Odikro of Kasoa, Nana Nai Darko Ankrah, an eyewitness, said he thought there was an attempt to steal the dead body of the Akyeamehene, but unknown to him the suspects had succeeded in doing that.

He, however, said they could not succeed in taking the black stool away.

Sources in the town said a top policeman from the Homicide Unit who was seeking to become the chief of the town led the suspects to fire the weapons and also carried the late chief’s body away.

The injured persons have been sent to the Kasoa Polyclinic and the Winneba Trauma and Specialist for treatment.

The Tufuhene of Odupong Ofaakor, Kojo Asuman, has called on the IGP to make sure that justice prevails in this matter, since some perpetrators have been arrested.