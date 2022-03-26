Chiefs Slam Coup Rhetoric

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has taken a swipe at persons behind recent calls for a military takeover of the government.

President of the House, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, said democratic and constitutional government was the most preferred choice for the majority of the people, irrespective of the form, nature and composition.

Addressing the ordinary meeting of the House in Kumasi yesterday, the renowned paramount chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area said even though democratic governance has shortcomings and imperfections, its advantages outweigh the demerits and challenges it poses.

“This concept is the most peaceful and the most convenient process of changing or maintaining government through the ballot box,” he noted.

According to him, the number of military interventions in Ghana’s chequered political history could not address the political and socio-economic aspirations of the citizenry.

For Ogyeahoho Gyebi, Ghana’s democratic governance has been the admiration of many countries in the world, particular in the Africa sub-region.

He called on Ghanaians to jealously guard the country’s democracy, admonishing that there is no need to demonise institutions of state, including the judiciary.

According to the National House of Chiefs President, the Supreme Court is the only mandated institution vested with the power and authority to interpret the national constitution.

He urged Members of Parliament to uphold and respect the judgment of the court in the case involving the Deputy Speakers.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi also called on world leaders, as a matter of necessity, to resolve the impasse between Russia and Ukraine.

On the Bawku conflict, the NHC President appealed to the factions to cease fire and smoke the peace pipe.

He urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Military High Command to collaborate to maintain law and order in the area.

He, however, praised IGP Akuffo-Dampare for weeding out bad nuts in the Ghana Police Service.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi again advised transport unions and the National Road Safety Authority to keep on educating drivers on the need to be extra careful on the road in order to bring sanity and reduce the carnage on the roads.

By Ernest Kofi Adu