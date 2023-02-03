Chietaincy Minister Resigns

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has resigned.

A statement from the presidency signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, even though fell short of stating the reason for his resignation said “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office, with immediate effect.”

This was after Kojo Kum who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West submitted his letter of resignation to the President on

Friday, 3rd February 2023.

President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the Government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

It is believed the Minister’s decision to resign stemmed from his ill health, resulting from the stroke he suffered sometime last year.

However he has been recuperating to the extent that the outgoing minister had a thanksgiving service last week.

The President has since asked the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, until a substantive replacement is made.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent