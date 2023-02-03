Rev. Kusi Boateng Sues Okudzeto Ablakwa

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has secured a restraining order from a High Court in Accra against the MP for North Tongu from making further comment and disclosure about him.

The interim injunction which was filed on January 30, 2023 and granted February 1, 2023 last for 10days.

“It s hereby ordered that the 1st respondent Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is restrained from further making further public disclosure of private document, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the applicant,” the injunction which was served on the MP at Metro TV this morning stated.

But the MP said he has instructed his lawyers to take action against the order.

“After my appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show this morning, a gentleman supposedly from the courts brought to the precincts of Metro TV court documents which suggest that one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order from February 1, 2023 seeking to prevent me from putting out further publications on the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Conflict of Interest and Double Identity Scandal.

“I have promptly instructed my lawyers to take the necessary steps.

Truth and Justice shall not be buried.”

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has already served notice that he’s seeking legal redress against some deliberate defamatory statements made against his person by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He, however, said he will do that after a petition against him by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has been dealt with.

In a statement, the founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide said he will avail himself to investigations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) after which he will seek redress.

“I have taken note of some defamatory publications and allegations made against my person by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu. I am also informed that Mr Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the said allegations he has levelled against me.

“I wish to assure the general public that the statements made by Mr Ablakwa are a twisted narration of events to pursue a malicious political agenda. There has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in my dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral.

“I look forward to the (CHRAJ) enquiry during which I will present my side of the matter to the Commission. I will subsequently also address the matters fully in public without first seeking to prejudice the public mind as he has done. Additionally, when all is done, I will seek redress against Mr Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me.”

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, January 16, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the GH₵‎2.6 million paid to JNS Talent, a company owned by the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board, Victor Kusi Boateng under a different identity.

JNS Talent Centre Ltd which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the cathedral, Mr Ablakwa alleges.

Find copy of the application and injunction order below.

By Vincent Kubi