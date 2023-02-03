Okudzeto Ablakwa Throws Away Court Summons, Steps On Writs

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Friday morning at the premises of Accra-based Television station, Metro TV, did an unthinkable thing after he refused to receive a writ of summons from Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The lawmaker was captured in a video kicking court documents on the floor after being served by a bailiff.

The court bailiff reportedly stormed the premises of the TV station to serve Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng has filed a motion at the Human Rights Division of the high court on Friday, February 3, 2023, where Ablakwa is the first respondent and the Attorney-General is the second respondent.

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project wants the MP to stop releasing further public information about him.

Angry Okudzeto Ablakwa who was leaving the studio and was about to enter his car was ambushed by the Baliff.

When he was approached, he refused to take the writ indicating that he will only take it if it was presented to him at his office in Parliament.

In a video trending on social media, the Member of Parliament kicked the document far away from his car after the bailiff handed them over to him.

The MP has been running a series of expose on Reverend Kusi Boateng about his companies for some weeks.

Rev Kusi Boateng responded with a statement indicating he will use the law to fight his battle.

The MP believes that Rev Kusi Boateng bears two names and he has been using both names legally to transact business; something he believes is not morally sound and legally correct.

He’s also questioned some payments made to Rev Kusi Boateng by the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and has therefore called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the Man of God.

In reaction to the incident, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Facebook wall that “After my appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show this morning, a gentleman supposedly from the courts brought to the precincts of Metro TV court documents which suggest that one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order from February 1, 2023, seeking to prevent me from putting out further publications on the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Conflict of Interest and Double Identity Scandal”.

According to him, “I have promptly instructed my lawyers to take the necessary steps. Truth and Justice shall not be buried. For God and Country. Ghana First”.

-BY Daniel Bampoe